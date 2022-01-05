Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

Costamare has increased its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CMRE opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 112.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Costamare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

