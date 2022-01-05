CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSGP. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $77.38 on Monday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.