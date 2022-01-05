Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

NASDAQ BASE traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 508,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,314. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.03.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

