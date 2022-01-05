Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.