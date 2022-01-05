Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $284.85 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.07 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

