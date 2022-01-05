Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 103,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,822 shares of company stock valued at $745,224 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZNGA stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Zynga’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

