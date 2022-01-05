Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $368,000 Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.39.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

