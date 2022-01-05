Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 241.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 153,714 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 146,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

