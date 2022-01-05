Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.