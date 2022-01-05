Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $158,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after buying an additional 196,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,205,000 after buying an additional 371,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,460 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $115.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.