Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,738 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 117.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.