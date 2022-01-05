Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,900 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its position in Zynga by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $37,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,822 shares of company stock worth $745,224 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

