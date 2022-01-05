Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 282,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $135.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

