Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,602. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $140,509.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,301,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

