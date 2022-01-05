Critical Analysis: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.9% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDF Solutions and Ubisoft Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $88.05 million 12.75 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -23.13 Ubisoft Entertainment $2.60 billion 2.25 $120.42 million N/A N/A

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PDF Solutions and Ubisoft Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ubisoft Entertainment 1 3 10 0 2.64

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.23%. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus price target of $50.88, indicating a potential upside of 444.12%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Summary

Ubisoft Entertainment beats PDF Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.

