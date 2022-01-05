Crown (CRW) One Day Volume Hits $1,024.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $1,024.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.25 or 0.00925132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00262255 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,778,410 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

