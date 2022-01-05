Crowns (CWS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.39 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00053760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

