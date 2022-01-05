Crowny 24-Hour Volume Hits $125,254.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crowny has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Crowny has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $125,254.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00074043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.98 or 0.08134004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00079487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,878.01 or 0.99725809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

