Crust (CRU) Price Hits $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011325 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00097567 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.80 or 0.00542694 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1,493.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

