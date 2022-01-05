Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down to $52.98

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.98, but opened at $51.30. Cryoport shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 1,461 shares traded.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,635 shares of company stock worth $51,649,822 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

