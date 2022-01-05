CryptoTask (CTASK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,057.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $374,136.68 and approximately $24,057.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061387 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00071064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.48 or 0.08050911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,567.25 or 0.99802984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007543 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,178 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

