Crystal Token Achieves Market Cap of $3,317.72 (CYL)

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Crystal Token has a total market cap of $3,317.72 and $39,101.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crystal Token has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crystal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00057310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crystal Token Coin Profile

Crystal Token (CRYPTO:CYL) is a coin. Crystal Token’s total supply is 27,834,890 coins and its circulating supply is 564,377 coins. Crystal Token’s official website is www.crystaltoken.co . Crystal Token’s official Twitter account is @crystal_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Token is a cryptocurrency token innovating the field of smart trading. Its exclusive Binance Bot, which bases its analysis on trends, capitalization, volume, and several indicators, offers a wide range of opportunities for both newbie and expert traders, through multiple trading profiles. Crystal community will also benefit from the exclusive Crystal Reward, as well as from several additional services, including Marketing Campaigns, Games, and more. “

Buying and Selling Crystal Token

