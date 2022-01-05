CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will report $28.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the lowest is $28.35 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $109.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $141.99 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $145.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAW. Citigroup cut their price target on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.37. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,811,777.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

