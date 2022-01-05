CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $45.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

