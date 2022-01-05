CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $45.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01.
In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
