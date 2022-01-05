CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.08

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.94 million during the quarter.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

