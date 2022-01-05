Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

