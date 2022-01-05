Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Boosted by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,250,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

