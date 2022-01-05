Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CURLF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.94.

CURLF stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

