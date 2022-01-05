Curated Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.67.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $337.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.55. The stock has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

