Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 143 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,200,000 after buying an additional 1,420,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

