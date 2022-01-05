Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.94

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.94 and last traded at $70.41, with a volume of 580302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

