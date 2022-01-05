Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 27.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 87,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Cutera were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 46,175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.84 million, a P/E ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.