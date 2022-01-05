CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVI. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

CVR Energy stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

