CXJ Group Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CXJ Group Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CXJ Group stock remained flat at $$0.74 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. CXJ Group has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.98.

About CXJ Group

CXJ Group Co Ltd. develops and provides an e-commerce community platform for vehicles owners, The firm continues to carry out research and development, production and distribution of high-tech products in the field of automotive environmental protection for its owner’s club and the public at large The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

