Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €82.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.50 ($102.84).

Shares of DAI opened at €72.11 ($81.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler has a 12 month low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 12 month high of €91.63 ($104.13). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €76.88.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

