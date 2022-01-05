Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 444 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $1,361,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 983,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

