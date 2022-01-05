Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after buying an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.