Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 350.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 139.55, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.41. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

