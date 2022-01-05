Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

