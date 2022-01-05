Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WLTW opened at $238.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.08.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

