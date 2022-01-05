Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,701 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average is $176.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.