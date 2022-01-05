Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 444 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,769,000 after buying an additional 635,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after buying an additional 322,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

DD stock opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.