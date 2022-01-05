Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 136.2% in December

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 136.2% from the November 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNKEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 95.00 to 96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.