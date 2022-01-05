Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 7.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,901.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,927.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,806.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $448,238,974. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

