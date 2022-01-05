Dash Acquisitions Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $401.68 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

