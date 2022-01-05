Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 230.9% in December

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 230.9% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of DASTY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 72,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,174. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

