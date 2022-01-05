Davis R M Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

