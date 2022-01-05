Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.