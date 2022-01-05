Davis R M Inc. Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 19.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.7% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 60,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $6,807,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

