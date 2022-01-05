DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DaVita’s strong dialysis patient service revenues in the last reported quarter are impressive. Buyout of several dialysis centers worldwide is encouraging as well. Expansion of operating margin bodes well. DaVita kidney care’s impressive progress and overseas growth are key growth catalysts. A strong solvency position is an added plus. DaVita’s earnings in third quarter were better than expected. Over the past year, DaVita has outperformed its industry. Yet, lower-than-expected revenues and fall in Other revenues in third-quarter 2021 are concerning. Per-day fall in total U.S. dialysis treatments is also discouraging. Gross margin contraction does not augur well. DaVita’s operations in a strict regulatory climate and stiff competitive space raises concerns. Integration risks and dependence on commercial payers are woes.”

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.13.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after acquiring an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in DaVita by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after buying an additional 66,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DaVita by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.